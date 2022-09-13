India reacts to Armenian-Azerbaijani tensions, calls upon the aggressor side to cease hostilities

We have seen reports of attacks along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, including targeting of civilian settlements and infrastructure on 12/13 September 2022, Spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of Defense Shri Arindam Bagchi said said in response to media queries.

“We call upon the aggressor side to immediately cease hostilities. We believe that bilateral disputes should be settled through diplomacy and dialogue. There can be no military solution to any conflict. We encourage both sides to pursue talks to arrive at a lasting and peaceful solution,” the Spokesperson said.