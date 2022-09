We are alarmed by reports of Azerbaijani Armed Forces intensively shelling the southern Armenian settlements of Goris, Jermuk, Vardenis and Sotk this evening, the Freedom House said in a twitter post.

“We call for an immediate ceasefire and urge both parties to find a peaceful resolution,” the international watchdog organization said.

The Azerbaijani armed forces resorted to large-scale provocation shortly after midnight today. Casualties are reported from the Armenian side.