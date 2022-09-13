PoliticsTop

Cyprus Foreign Ministry condemns Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan September 13, 2022, 19:13


The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus has expressed deep concern regarding the escalation of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, following the assault unleashed by Azerbaijan against positions within the territory of Armenia in the early hours today.

To Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the attack and calls for respect of the Ceasefire Agreement of November 9, 2020, to quickly deescalate tensions.

The Republic of Cyprus supports the peaceful settlement of disputes on the basis of International Law.

