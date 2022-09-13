At least 49 killed as a result of Azerbaijani provocation, Armenia confirms

The Armenian side has confirmed that 49 servicemen were killed as a result of Azerbaijani provocation. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan published the number at the National Assembly.

He said the Defense Ministry has confirmed the death of 49 soldier, but added, that the number is, unfortunately, not final.

“I should say that the Army has been fighting selflessly and heroically,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the intensity of military actions has somewhat reduced, but the attacks in several directions continue.