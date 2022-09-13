Artsakh MFA calls on international community to condemn latest Azerbaijani attack, take measures against the aggressor

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has strongly condemned the aggressive actions unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Armenia on September 13, the use of force and shelling of the sovereign territory of Armenia.

“These actions are a clear manifestation of Armenophobia, genocidal policy and gross violation of international law and norms,” the Ministry said in a statement.

It called on the international community to strongly condemn the aggressive actions of Azerbaijan, refraining from amorphous and untargeted appeals and assessments, to take appropriate measures against the aggressor.

“We offer our condolences to the relatives of all the victims and wish the injured speedy recovery,” the Foreign Ministry said.