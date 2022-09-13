Armenian FM briefs Russian counterpart on steps taken to halt Azerbaijani aggression

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov.

Minister Mirzoyan presented the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border area ensuing from the large-scale aggression launched by the Azerbaijani armed forces at midnight on September 13.

Ararat Mirzoyan briefed Lavrov on the steps undertaken by the Republic of Armenia, including the appeal to the Russian Federation, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the UN Security Council, aimed at halting the Azerbaijani aggression and eliminating its consequences.