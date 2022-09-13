Armenian Defense Ministry says the intensity of shelling has weakened

As of 18:00, the situation in some parts of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains tense, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan said in a statement.

“Although it is still too early to talk about the stabilization of the situation, the intensity of shelling that started after midnight has significantly weakened,” the Spokesperson said.

With the use of special purpose units, Azerbaijan has been trying to ensure positional advancement throughout the day, particularly in the direction of Nerkin Hand, Verin Shorzha, Artanish and Sotk. The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia continue to fulfill the combat tasks set. The information about the losses of the Armenian side is being verified.

Azerbaijani units continue to target border settlements and civil infrastructure, the Spokesperson said. “There is enough evidence that confirms the criminal actions of the armed forces of Azerbaijan against the civilian population,” he added.

The Defense Ministry will continue to provide regular updates on the situation.