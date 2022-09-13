Aliyev must end his aggression immediately – Rep. Pallone

Member of the US House of Representatives Frank Pallone has strongly condemned Azerbaijan’s reckless military attack on southern Armenia.
“Aliyev must end his aggression immediately,” he said in a Twitter post.
“The State Department and Secretary Blinken must work with the OSCE Minsk Group to secure peace in the region,” the Congressman said.
The Azerbaijani armed forces resorted to large-scale provocation shortly after midnight today. Casualties are reported from the Armenian side. According to the Ministry of Defense, the situation remains extremely tense as of 4 am.