World Bank pledges continued assistance to Armenian Government

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde and the delegation led by her.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the Armenia-WB partnership, the 30th anniversary of which is marked in September this year, and within the framework of which projects aimed at the development of the economy are implemented in our country, both in the public and private sectors. Nikol Pashinyan noted that reforms in the fields of education, infrastructure, public administration, and digitization are among the priorities of the Government’s Action Plan, and the World Bank is one of Armenia’s important partners for their successful implementation.

The WB Vice President thanked the Armenian Prime Minister for the words of appreciation and congratulated him on the 30th anniversary of the mutually beneficial partnership. Anna Bjerde referred to the joint programs, evaluating them and their contribution to the economic progress of our country as effective. She noted that WB is ready to continue assisting the Armenian Government in implementing the priorities outlined in the Action Plan.

The interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the work done within the framework of the bilateral partnership and exchanged thoughts on its development prospects. Partnership in education, infrastructure, judicial reforms, digitalization, healthcare, public administration and other directions was mutually emphasized. The importance of programs aimed at institutional capacity building and human capital development was emphasized.

The Prime Minister emphasized the priority of making reforms in the education sector, because human capital is the most important resource, and education is the basis for the success of any reform. According to Nikol Pashinyan, this vision is the basis of the Government’s Action Plan, in the direction of which the Executive is consistently moving forward. In the context of successful reforms, the Head of the Government also emphasized the programs aimed at strengthening institutional capacities, from the judiciary to public administration.

Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed gratitude to the World Bank and the WB Armenia Office for effective partnership and reaffirmed the Government’s readiness to develop and enrich it with initiatives of mutual interest.