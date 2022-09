Eduard Spertsyan now the most expensive Armenian footballer

Transfermarkt has raised the market value of Armenia international Eduard Spertsyan.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who currently plays for Russian side Krasnodar, now costs €9 million (up from €6 million in June).

Spertsyan is now Armenia’s most expensive player followed by Henrikh Mkhitaryan, whose market value stands at €8 million.

The attacking midfielder scored two goals in 12 games for the Armenian national team.