France welcomes the release of five Armenian prisoners by Azerbaijan, following the meeting in Brussels on August 31, 2022 between the President of the European Council Charles Michel, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliev and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinian, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



“This humanitarian gesture marks a step forward towards the goal of releasing all detainees.

France will continue to support all efforts to resolve humanitarian issues between the two countries and establish lasting peace in the region,” the Ministry stated.