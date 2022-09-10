Armenian PM attaches importance to resuming talks within Minsk Group co-chairmanship format

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received newly appointed US Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Senior Advisor on Caucasian Negotiations Philip Reeker.

The Prime Minister congratulated Mr. Reeker on his appointment to the responsible position and welcomed his visit to the region. The Head of the Government emphasized the important role of the US in the process of settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as a co-chair state of the OSCE Minsk Group. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the restoration of the negotiation process within the co-chairmanship of the Minsk Group and the use of the latter’s experience in the context of the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

The interlocutors discussed a number of issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

Reference was made to the humanitarian problems caused by the 44-day war. The need for immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and other detained persons, preservation of Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the territories that have passed under Azerbaijani control was emphasized.

The sides also exchanged thoughts on the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, regional stability and other security issues.