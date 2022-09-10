Armenia refutes Azerbaijan’s claims of ceasefire violation

The Armenian Defense Ministry has once again refuted ceasefire violation claims by the Azerbaijani side.

“The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that on September 9, units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone does not correspond to reality,” the press service of the Defense Mistry said.

It noted that the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.