Queen’s death a great loss for the world: Armenian President offers condolences to King Charles III

President Vahagn Khachaturyan offered condolences to King Charles the Third over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The message reads:

“My deepest condolences to you, the Royal Family and the friendly British people on the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

During the seven decades of her reign, Queen Elizabeth II was an exemplary monarch, always serving for the welfare of her country and people.

In the modern world, Her Majesty became an unequivocal guarantor of a lawful state, acting in favor of universal and civilized values, rule of law and protection of human rights.

Queen Elizabeth was a strong and strong-willed individual who was concerned about the fate of her people, and who enjoyed unconditional respect in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations.

The death of Her Majesty Elizabeth II is a great loss not only for the British people, but also for the international community.”