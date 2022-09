The release of five Armenian detainees is another welcomed development within the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Polish OSCE Chairmanship said in a Twitter post.

“We are convinced that this humanitarian gesture will create a more favorable atmosphere for political negotiations,” the Chairmanship said.

Azerbaijan returned five Armenian prisoners of war to the Armenian side late on Thursday.