King Charles III pays tribute to ‘darling Mama’ in first address

In an address to the nation, Britain’s King Charles III paid tribute to his late mother the Queen and spoke of his feelings of “profound sorrow.”

He said she was “an inspiration” and an example to him and to his family.

The King said hers was “a life well lived”, adding she is “mourned most deeply in her passing”.

In the address, the King, 73, said: “Her dedication and devotion as Sovereign never waivered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss.”

He announced he had created his son William the Prince of Wales, with his wife Catherine the Princess of Wales.

And he expressed his “love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas”.

Speaking about his wife of 17 years, Camilla, 75, who becomes the Queen Consort, he said: “I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much.”

He acknowledged his life had now changed, saying: “It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply.

“But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others.”

Heir to the throne Prince William will now take on the King’s former Scottish titles and responsibility for the Duchy of Cornwall.