Armenian FM emphasizes the role of the OSCE Minsk Group in finding a comprehensive settlement to the Artsakh issue

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received today the newly appointed US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations Philip Reeker. Welcoming the guest, Ararat Mirzoyan wished him success in this responsible position.

The interlocutors touched upon a number of issues related to regional security and stability, exchanged ideas on the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

A wide range of issues related to the Nagorno Karabakh issue were discussed. The role of the US as a co-chair country of the OSCE Minsk Group in the process of settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict was emphasized.

The Armenian Foreign Minister also emphasized the importance of using the potential and experience of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship Institute in the context of a lasting and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Minister Mirzoyan referred to the humanitarian problems caused by the 44-day war, pointing out the need for the immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and other detained persons, as well as the need to preserve the Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the territories under Azerbaijani control.