Agenda of Armenian-American defense cooperation discussed at the Pentagon

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan met with Colin Kahl, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, at the Pentagon.



Armenia’s Ambassador to the US Lilit Makunts was present at the meeting.



During the meeting, the entire agenda of Armenian-American defense cooperation was discussed, agreements were reached on deepening of cooperation in peacekeeping, military education, military medicine and other fields.



At the request of the American side, the Armenian Minister of Defense presented the military-political situation around Armenia, including the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.



The parties emphasized efforts aimed at achieving long-term peace and stability in the region.

International security issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.