Armenia issues stamp dedicated to Starmus festival

A souvenir sheet with one postage stamp dedicated to the theme Starmus 6th International Festival in Yerevan was put into circulation today.

The postage stamp of the souvenir sheet with the nominal value of 500 AMD depicts the logotype of “STARMUS VI. 50 years of Mars” International Festival and the right part of the souvenir sheet depicts Mars.

The bottom part of the souvenir sheet depicts the inscription “STARMUS VI Armenia, International Festival” in Armenian and English languages.

Date of issue: September 09, 2022

Design by: STARMUS

Printing house: Cartor, France

Stamp size: 40,0 x 30,0 mm

S/sheet size: 80,0 x 55,0 mm

Print run: 10 000 pcs