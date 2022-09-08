US Minsk Group Co-Chair visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

The delegation led by US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Special Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations Philip Reeker visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial, accompanied by Armen Yeganian, Head of the American Affairs Department of the Armenian Foreign Ministry and US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy.

Harutyun Marutyan, director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, welcomed the guests and presented the history of creation of the memorial complex. He also briefed the guests on the history of three khachkars installed in the territory of Tsitsernakaberd, which are dedicated to the memory of the Armenians who died during the ethnic cleansing of the Armenian population in the territory of Azerbaijan at the end of the last century.

Mr. Reeker laid a wreath at the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, after which members of the US delegation placed flowers near the eternal flame and observed a minute of silence in memory of 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Expressing gratitude for the visit, Harutyun Marutyan presented two volumes of articles on the Armenian massacres and the Armenian Genocide published in the American press between 1890 and 1922 – “The Armenian Genocide. Prelude and Aftermath. As reported in the U.S. Press – The New York Times.”