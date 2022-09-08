US approves $2.6bn in aid for Ukraine and allies

The US has approved nearly $2.7bn in new aid for Ukraine and allies, including $675m in weapons for Ukraine, the BBC reports.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the arms package at a meeting with dozens of fellow ministers at the US air base in Ramstein, Germany.

The aid includes howitzers, munitions, Humvee vehicles, armored ambulances and anti-tank systems.

The US has already pledged at least $13bn in military aid for Ukraine.

The Biden administration said on Thursday it had earmarked $2bn in long-term assistance in the form of investments to bolster the security of Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors, including both Nato members and non-members.

It said it would notify Congress of the aid plan.