Britain’s new monarch to be known as King Charles III

Britain’s new King will officially be known as King Charles III, the Clarence House has officially confirmed.

Charles is the oldest and longest-serving heir-apparent in British history. He will be the oldest person, at 73, to become King in British history.

Prince Charles, heir to the throne since the age of three, became the king after Queen Elizabeth died aged 96 today.

The Queen’s death brought to an end the longest reign in the history of the United Kingdom, and one of the longest reigns by any head of state.