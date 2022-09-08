Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions in the southeast – MoD

On September 8, at around 02:30, units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from firearms of different calibers in the direction of the Armenian combat positions located in the southeastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone.
The fire of the Azerbaijani units was silenced by retaliatory actions, the Armenian Defense Ministry informs.
No casualties are reported from the Armenian side.
