Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions in the southeast – MoD

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 8, 2022, 11:05
On September 8, at around 02:30, units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from firearms of different calibers in the direction of the Armenian combat positions located in the southeastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone.

The fire of the Azerbaijani units was silenced by retaliatory actions, the Armenian Defense Ministry informs.

No casualties are reported from the Armenian side.

