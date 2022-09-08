PoliticsTop

Armenian Defense Ministry checking reports on possible return of POWs 

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 8, 2022, 19:51
Less than a minute

The Defense Ministry of Armenia does not possess confirmed, verified information about the return of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan at the moment, the information is being verified, Defense Ministry spokesperson Aram Torosyan told Public Radio of Armenia.

Azerbaijani media outlets have reported that five Armenian prisoners of war will be returned to Armenia.

It is also reported that four Armenian nationals earlier sentenced to six year in jail have been released by the decision of Azerbaijan’s Supreme Court.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 8, 2022, 19:51
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button