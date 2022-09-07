Yerevan Mayor discusses Smart City concept with IBM’s Leon Stok

Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan hosted IBM Vice President, recipient of Armenia’s Global IT Award Dr. Leon Stok, who has arrived in Armenia to participate in Starmus – the 6th international festival of science and art. Director of Synopsis Armenia CJSC Hovik Musayelyan was also present at the meeting.



The parties discussed issues related to the use of new technologies in various spheres of the city economy, the introduction of automated management systems, and the development of the Smart City concept.



Mayor Sargsyan emphasized that the goal of the community is to support the solution of the challenges facing the city, to improve the quality of life of the citizens and to increase the efficiency of the dialogue between the municipality and residents through modern technological solutions.