September 7 declared Armenia-Kansas Partnership Day in honor of Defense Minister’s visit

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan met with Laura Kelly, Governor of the US State of Kansas.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, Suren Papikyan emphasized the long-standing and high-level relations between the Republic of Armenia and the State of Kansas.

The Minister of Defense presented the prospects of cooperation in areas of mutual interest, in particular, the cooperation between the Kansas National Guard and the peacekeeping brigade of the Republic of Armenia, as well as the agreements reached during the earlier meeting with Major General David Weishaar.

Governor Kelly, in turn, thanked Suren Papikyan for visiting Kansas and reaffirmed her willingness to make maximum efforts to further deepen the cooperation formed over the years.



At the end of the meeting, Suren Papikyan invited Laura Kelly to visit Armenia.



In honor of the visit of the Minister of Defense of Armenia, the Governor signed a proclamation declaring September 7 as Armenia-Kansas Partnership Day.