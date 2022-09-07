Armenia denies shooting at Azerbaijani earthmover machine

The statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of a civilian earthmover is another misinformation, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the RA Armed Forces, the Ministry said.
