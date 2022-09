Albania severs diplomatic ties with Iran over alleged cyber-attack

Albania has severed diplomatic ties with Iran and ordered Iranian embassy staff to leave, accusing it of orchestrating a major cyber-attack.

Prime Minister Edi Rama said a probe had found “incontrovertible evidence” that Iran “hired four groups to mount the attack on Albania” on 15 July.

The hackers tried to paralyse public services, delete and steal government data, and incite chaos, he added.

Mr Rama described Albania’s response as “extreme… but entirely forced on us”.