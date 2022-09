Liz Truss becomes UK Prime Minister after meeting with Queen

Liz Truss is now the new prime minister of the United Kingdom after meeting the Queen.

Truss met the Queen at Balmoral Castle as part of the formal process for her to become the UK’s next prime minister.

It followed Boris Johnson meeting the monarch and tendering his resignation earlier this morning.

The Queen has suffered from mobility issues which is why these meetings have happened at Balmoral Castle in Scotland instead of Buckingham Palace in London.