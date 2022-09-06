Armenia issues special cover dedicated to Global IT Award

A Special Cover dedicated to the State Award of the Republic of Armenia for Global Contribution in IT sphere (Global IT Award) has been cancelled.

The Special Cover depicts Vice President of IBM’s Electronic Design Automation group Leon Stok, the 12th Laureate of the Global IT Award.

Two postage stamps dedicated to the theme “State Award of the Republic of Armenia for Global Contribution in IT sphere” and issued in 2018 are attached on the Special Cover.

The cover signing ceremony was attended by High-Tech Minister Robert Khachatryan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan, Acting Chief Executive Officer of HayPost CJSC Arayik Abrahamyan, the 12th Laureate of the State Award Leon Stok, the President of the Philatelists’ Armenian Association Hovik Musayelyan.