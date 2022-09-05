TopWorld

Russian embassy staff killed in Kabul bombing

Siranush Ghazanchyan September 5, 2022, 18:48
Reuters

Two Russian embassy staff are among at least six people killed in a suicide bombing in the Afghan capital Kabul, Russian and Taliban officials say.

Guards shot the attacker dead as he approached the entrance to the consular section, officials said.

A number of other people are reported to have been wounded. No group has said it carried out the bombing.

The attack is the first on a foreign mission in Afghanistan since the Taliban swept to power in August 2021.

Earlier, a Taliban official said at least 10 people had been injured. Russia’s state-owned news agency RIA reported that a diplomat and an embassy security guard had been wounded.

Armenia has offered condolences to Russia over the deaths.

