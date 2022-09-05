Pashinyan, Putin to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), aide to the Russian President Yury Ushakov told reporters on Monday, TASS reports.



“The Nagorno-Karabakh settlement is expected to be discussed. Russia continues to assist in the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the basis of tripartite agreements between the leaders. The Russian peacekeeping contingent ensures security in the region,” Ushakov said.



The parties will also discuss key aspects of Russian-Armenian relations, including the prospects for building up trade and economic cooperation, he added.

“Interaction is developing in the energy sector. Gas supplies from Russia are more than 2.4 billion cubic meters per year (1.41 billion cubic meters in January-June of this year),” the Kremlin spokesman said.