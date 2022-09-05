Nobel laureate, astrophysicist Kip Thorne gives a lecture at Yerevan State University

As part of the Starmus week at the Yerevan State University, Nobel laureate, astrophysicist Kip Thorne and artist Leah Halloran presented their research on black holes, the role of art in the development of science and talked about what would happen to a person if he ended up in a black hole.



Kip Thorne noted that Starmus -a festival combining science and art – is exciting for young people from different cultures.



Referring to the combination of art and science, the astrophysicist noted that it is used to explain how interesting science is.

Kip Thorn also presented the impression he received from Armenian researchers. “In my opinion, Armenian researchers are extremely interested and enthusiastic about science. I got a very vivid impression from all the Armenian researchers I met.”



The astrophysicist gave valuable advice to those interested in science. According to the astronomer, a number of factors need to be taken into account for a scientist to succeed.

“First of all, it is necessary to be devoted to the cause, show great enthusiasm and have great faith in one’s own abilities. Contributing to science requires consistent and thorough work. I have always encouraged young people to be interested in what they are learning and studying and to focus their full attention on their work. This is perhaps the most important condition,” the Nobel laureate emphasized.

Leading scientists, astronauts, famous musicians and artists have arrived in Armenia to take part in the festival.

For a week Armenia will turn into an international center of technologies, science, music and arts.



