Forty Diaspora specialists complete work at Armenian government institutions

Forty Armenian specialists from the Diaspora completed their work at the Armenian government under the iGorts program.

Graduates of the second stream of the program were welcomed by the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Zareh Sinanyan, civil servants, relatives and friends.

Armenian specialists from 14 countries worked in 19 state structures of the Republic of Armenia, where they made their professional contribution during a year.

During the work, the participants implemented projects in the following areas: science, economy, investment policies, environmental protection, social security, support and promotion of repatriation, research on Diaspora bonds, development of digital economy and cryptocurrency research, digitization of social services, programs related to road safety, effective water resources management, educational system, improvement of primary health care services, protection of human rights, and development of the film industry, among many others.

iGorts is a professional program managed by the Diaspora Commissioner’s Office, with the objective of encouraging employment of Diaspora specialists in Armenian state institutions for one year.