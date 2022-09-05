Armenia refutes fresh misinformation by Azerbaijan

Late on September 4, for the second time during the day, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan spread another misinformation, accusing the Armenian side of violating the ceasefire.



“Units of the Armenian Armed Forces did not open fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said in response.

The situation at the border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces, the Ministry said.