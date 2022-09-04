‘Maybe in January’ – Arsen Zakharyan not giving up hope of Chelsea move

Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan has revealed he received an offer from Chelsea in the summer window and is hoping to move in January.

The Blues were heavily linked with a move for Zakharyan this summer. The two clubs reportedly agreed to sign the midfielder before the transfer window shut. However, the deal never came to fruition.

Arsen Zakharyan said: “There was an offer from Chelsea, but it was impossible to complete a transfer. Of course, I accepted – how can I reject that?

“I hope everything will be done soon. Maybe in January,” Zakharyan said.

Dynamo Moscow confirmed they received an offer from Chelsea for Zakharyan in August but a transfer was described as “impossible” due to a “number of technical reasons beyond our control.” The midfielder has confirmed the approach was made and is not giving up hope he could still head to Stamford Bridge soon.