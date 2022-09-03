US Open: Serena Williams’ career over after Ajla Tomljanovic defeat

Serena Williams waved farewell to the US Open – and her illustrious career – amid emotional scenes after she lost to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic on a thrilling night in New York, the BBC reports.

Williams, who turns 41 this month, expects it to be her final match.

It will end a 27-year professional career that brought 23 major singles wins and sees the American widely labelled as the greatest of all time.

Williams lost 7-5 6-7 (4-7) 6-1 and had tears running down her face afterwards.

The former long-time world number one saved five match points in what proved to be the final game but was powerless to stop a sixth.

As she waved goodbye and gave a signature twirl, Tina Turner’s pop classic ‘Simply The Best’ boomed out over the sound system.

Asked if she would reconsider retiring after her performances this week, Williams said: “I’m literally playing my way into this and getting better. I should have started sooner this year. I don’t think so, but you never know.”