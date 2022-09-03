Nasa: Artemis Moon rocket to make second launch attempt￼

The US space agency will attempt once again in the coming hours to launch its most powerful ever rocket, the BBC reports.

Nasa was thwarted by a mix of technical and weather woes when it tried to get the Artemis I Moon mission off Earth on Monday.

But the mood remains positive at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

“We’ve got to show up, we’ve got to be ready and we’ve got to see what the day brings,” Mike Sarafin, Nasa’s Artemis mission manager, told reporters.

Saturday’s attempt to dispatch the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket has been scheduled for the start of a two-hour window that begins at 14:17 local time (18:17 GMT).