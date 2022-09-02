Tribute to the memory of freedom fighters on Artsakh Republic Day

On the occasion of the Day of the Artsakh Republic, President Arayik Harutyunyan and third President Bako Sahakyan visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex and Military Pantheon and laid wreath and flowers at the graves of freedom fighters perished for the independence and freedom of Artsakh.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Bishop Vrtanesh Abrahamyan, high-ranking officials of Artsakh, representatives of the Supreme Command Staff of the Defense Army, guests from the Republic of Armenia attended the official ceremony.