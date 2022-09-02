Premier League spending reaches record £1.9bn for summer window

A remarkable summer transfer window closed on Thursday with a number of new spending records set – including the most expensive ever deadline-day signing in Manchester United’s £82m purchase of Antony, the BBC reports.

That deal helped set a new Premier League spending record of about £1.9bn – smashing the previous record of £1.4bn in 2017 – and dwarfing the rest of Europe.

Nine of the 20 top-flight clubs spent in excess of £100m as total expenditure bounced back after two seasons of Covid-impacted decline.

Other records included:

Premier League clubs spending more than Spain’s La Liga, Italy’s Serie A and the German Bundesliga combined

Chelsea spending more in one window than any other club in Premier League history

Manchester United smashing their own summer spending record

Nottingham Forest signing more players in one summer than any other British club in history

The combined outlay of the 20 clubs during the window, which was open from 10 June until 1 September, was 67% higher than the previous summer’s total of £1.1bn.

According to financial services firm Deloitte, the 2022-23 season already has the highest transfer spend since the two-window season began – exceeding the previous record of £1.86bn, set in 2017-18, by 3%. And that is before the January transfer window has even opened.