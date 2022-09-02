Azerbaijani forces target Armenian military vehicle – Defense Ministry

Units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of an Armenian Defense Ministry vehicle in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan informs.

No casualties are reported on the Armenian side.



“At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread misinformation, claiming that units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire on Azerbaijani positions and military vehicles in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone,” the Spokesperson said.