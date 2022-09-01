Twitter will roll out long-awaited edit button to paid subscribers

Twitter will launch a widely requested edit button for its paid subscribers in the coming weeks, the social media company said Thursday, Reuters reports.

For years, Twitter users have demanded the ability to edit their tweets after publishing in order to fix errors like typos. Those requests have led to jokes online that Twitter would rather introduce any other product, such as newsletters, before giving users their top-requested feature.

Subscribers who pay $4.99 per month for Twitter Blue will soon be able to edit their tweets “a few times” within 30 minutes of publication, Twitter said in a blog post.

Nearly every other social media platform, including Meta Platform’s Facebook and Instagram, Reddit and Pinterest, have for years offered features allowing users to edit posts.