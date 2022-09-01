“Sargis Muradyan: Sardarapat” exhibition to open at Cafesjian Center for the Arts

The Cafesjian Center for the Arts announces the opening of the exhibition, Sargis Muradyan: Sardarapat on September 2 in Sasuntsi Davit Gallery of the Center.

The Cafesjian Center for the Arts, in collaboration with the History Museum of Armenia and National Museum of Armenian Ethnography and History of Liberal Struggle, presents the exhibition, Sargis Muradyan: Sardarapat dedicated to the 95th birthday anniversary of the artist. In Sasuntsi Davit Gallery the triptych Heroic Battle of Sardarapat is displayed։ 1918, Battle of Sardarapat, Near the Monument of Sardarapat Battle.

Sargis Muradyan (1927-2007) is one of the most celebrated Armenian artists of post-war period and his oeuvre is profoundly connected with the epic pages of Armenian history and the national liberation struggle.

For the Cafesjian Center for the Arts the display of this triptych is significant from several perspectives. One can see the Battle of Avarayr, the central piece of Grigor Khanjyan’s monumental triptych mural and Artashes Hovsepyan’s Sasuntsi Davit relief as inseparable parts of Cascade complex. In that context, Sargis Muradyan’s Heroic Battle of Sardarapat seems to give new layers to the Center’s vision, especially by creating new aura in Sasuntsi Davit gallery.

“Armenian artists have regularly reflected on the fateful episodes of the nation, the struggle for the preservation of its kind and identity. Sargis Muradyan’s triptych, The Heroic Battle of Sardarapat completes that theme, which is also expressed in the mentioned works by Khanjyan and Hovsepyan.

History proves that the homeland is defended by heroic battles, through which future generations gain the right to live.

The exhibition, Sargis Muradyan: Sardarapat is especially actual in our time, to awaken the spirit of the nation and remind about the continuous battle for existence.”,- states Vahagn Marabyan, the Executive Director of the Cafesjian Center for the Arts.

The exhibition will be open to the public in Sasuntsi Davit Gallery from September 2 to November 13, 2022. The admission is free.