In the era of modern changes knowledge and education are the main pillars, President Vahagn Khachaturyan said in a message on Knowledge and Schooling Day. The message reads:

Dear pupils and students,

Distinguished pedagogues and parents,

I congratulate you all on September 1st – Knowledge and Schooling Day.

The beginning of each academic year is especially unique and binding for all of us. In the era of modern changes knowledge and education are the main pillars, thanks to which people, societies and states should be able to overcome various challenges and problems.

Dear first-graders and first-year students, I especially want to wish you a peaceful course in this new phase of your life, where you will learn, absorb knowledge and gain experience, enriching the intellectual potential of our society, which is a primary guarantee of not only the development of our country but also a prerequisite for the welfare of our society and citizens.

My special congratulations to all the teachers and professors. I wish you success in your difficult and responsible work. Not merely work or professional duties are placed on your shoulders, but also the responsibility of forming conscious and dignified citizens by providing quality education to the generations.

Dear students and teachers, keep in mind that knowledge is your future, your way into a big life. It will arm you with an opportunity to find your place in the modern world, and become valued citizens of our country and true patriots.

Dear compatriots, once again, my congratulations on Knowledge and Schooling Day.