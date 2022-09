Chelsea’s bid for Arsen Zakharyan likely to fail due to Russia sanctions

Chelsea’s move for Dinamo Moscow’s Arsen Zakharyan is in doubt with less than a day in the transfer window to go, The Sun reports.

A move for the Dynamo Moscow midfielder has hit a snag over how the transfer fee will be paid.

Zakharyan has just a £12.6m release clause. However, the deal will not go ahead because of sanctions on the Russian economy due to the war in Ukraine.

The Blues have already spent £263million under the new ownership of Todd Boehly and Co.