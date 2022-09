Chelsea and Barcelona reach agreement in principle for Aubameyang – Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea and Barcelona have now reached an agreement in principle for Pierre Aubameyang, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano informs. €14m fee plus Marcos Alonso to Barca are included, the parties are now finalizing details.

Aubameyang is expected to fly to London in the upcoming hours, once details are resolved.

Chelsea have asked Barcelona for official medical check of Auba’s conditions.