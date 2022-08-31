Traffic between Republic of Artsakh and Armenia now carried out through alternative route bypassing Berdzor

Traffic between the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia is now carried out through an alternative route, bypassing the city of Berdzor.



The new Stepanakert-Goris route, which starts from the intersection of Berdadzor sub-district of Shushi region, is in operation from 20:00, August 30.



Russian peacekeepers have been deployed along the road. The traffic police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and rescuers of the State Emergency Service of the Republic of Artsakh also perform an enhanced service here, monitoring the safe entry and exit of citizens.