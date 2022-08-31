Speakers of Starmus VI festival to give lectures at educational establishments in Armenia

On September 5-10, Yerevan universities and Armenia’s educational centers will host speakers participating in the STARMUS VI festival, who will share their knowledge and experience, revealing the secrets of the universe.

The speakers will give lectures at the following educational establishments:

Yerevan State University,

National Polytechnic University of Armenia,

Armenian-Russian University,

American University of Armenia,

State University of Economics of Armenia,

National Agrarian University of Armenia,

Haybusak University of Yerevan,

RA National Academy of Sciences,

Alikhanyan National Scientific Laboratory (Yerevan Institute of Physics),

UN office in Armenia,

Kvant school,

School of physics and mathematics,

Shirakatsi Seminary,

TUMO Center for Creative Technologies,

AIB school,

Technological center of the Enterprise Incubator Foundation in Gyumri,

CSMART center in Gyumir,

LOFT, Vanadzor

Students of educational institutions will have a unique opportunity to listen to world-famous scientists, astronauts, astrophysicists, such as Jim Baghian, Garik Israelian, Kip Thorne, Charlie Duke, Nagin Cox, Joel Parker, Tony Fadel, Donna Strickland, Jean-Jacques Dordain and others.

In September 2022 Armenia will host the Starmus Festival VI” festival entitled “50 years on Mars,” Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Artur Martirosyan told a press conference today.

The event will be held under the auspices of the President and Prime Minister of Armenia.

Leading scientists, astronauts, famous musicians and artists are expected to take part in the festival, creating new opportunities for cooperation for Armenia.

For a week Armenia will turn into an international center of technologies, science, music and arts.