Queen to appoint new UK PM in Scotland

The Queen will not appoint the next prime minister in London, but will instead stay in Balmoral to do it, Buckingham Palace has said, the BBC reports.

The new PM and Boris Johnson will go to Scotland, in a break from tradition for the event on 6 September.

During her 70-year-reign the Queen, 96, has appointed her new prime ministers at Buckingham Palace.

Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will be announced as leader of the Conservative Party on 5 September.

Boris Johnson is expected to announce his resignation to the Queen the following day, with his successor appointed by the monarch shortly after.

Buckingham Palace previously said the Queen would interrupt her stay at Balmoral to meet with the new prime minister – the 15th of her 70-year reign.