Manchester United hold talks with FC Barcelona over Sergino Dest

Manchester United are in talks with FC Barcelona over the potential signing of Sergino Dest.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, the talks are “exploratory” with the club viewing Dest as an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back.

A season-long loan move has been discussed and it is possible the deal would include an option to buy.

The USA International has been left out of the matchday squad in each of Barca’s last two La Liga games.